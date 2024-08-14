Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intapp by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

