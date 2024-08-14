Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

