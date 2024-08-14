International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $119,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

