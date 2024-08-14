Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $685.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $750.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $645.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.63. Intuit has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

