Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 30th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VCV opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
