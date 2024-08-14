Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:OIA opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
