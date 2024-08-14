Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 52.3% in July

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,075 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

