Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 52.3% in July

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.41.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
