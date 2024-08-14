Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 30th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VPV opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

