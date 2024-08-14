Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

