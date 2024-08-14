Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE VVR opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.
