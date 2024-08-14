Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VVR opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

