IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

IO Biotech Stock Up 17.7 %

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.