Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

