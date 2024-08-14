iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $189.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

