iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,152,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $308.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.67. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

