Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,035,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 724,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

