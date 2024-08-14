Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

