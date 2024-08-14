Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Issues Earnings Results

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Journey Medical Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of DERM stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.93. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DERM. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

