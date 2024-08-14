JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

