KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $15.70. KE shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 2,662,406 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get KE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KE by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 269,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of KE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 447,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of KE by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 986,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 149,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of KE by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 129,776 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.