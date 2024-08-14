Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target to $11.27

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.