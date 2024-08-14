Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $194.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,288 shares of company stock worth $2,515,684. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 210.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

