KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.25

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 3063051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

KeyCorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

