Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Kingstone Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -838,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.