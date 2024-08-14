Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Up 69.6% in July

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
KTYCF stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Kits Eyecare has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Kits Eyecare Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kits Eyecare
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.