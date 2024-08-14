Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of KRRO opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,269,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

