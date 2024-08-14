Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

