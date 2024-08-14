LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Neutral

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

