Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

