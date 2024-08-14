Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXRX. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

