Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $91.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,743 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $49,570,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,647,000 after buying an additional 349,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after buying an additional 330,159 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

