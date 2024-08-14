Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $23.99

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $22.29. Life Time Group shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 369,978 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

