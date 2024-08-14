Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LFUS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $252.68 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,662,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.