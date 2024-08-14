Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.0 million-$378.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.2 million. Loar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Loar has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

Featured Stories

