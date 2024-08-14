Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.0 million-$378.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.2 million. Loar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.
Loar Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Loar has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Loar Company Profile
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
