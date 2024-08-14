LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LogicMark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353,057.90, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28. LogicMark has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 86.78% and a negative net margin of 148.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Analysts predict that LogicMark will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

