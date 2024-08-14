London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 3rd

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
LNSTY opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.