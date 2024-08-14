L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY

L’Oréal Stock Performance

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.