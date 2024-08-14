L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
