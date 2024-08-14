LVW Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 221.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

