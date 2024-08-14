Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE M opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 534.83 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

