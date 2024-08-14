Magna International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGA

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.