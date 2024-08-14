Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

