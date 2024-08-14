Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 2,336.2% in July

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, an increase of 2,336.2% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,272.7 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance
MAPGF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Logistics Trust
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Instacart Stock Gains Momentum with Profits and AI-Powered Carts
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is PROCEPT BioRobotics the Next Big Thing in Surgical Robotics?
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.