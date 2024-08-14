Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 2,336.2% in July

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, an increase of 2,336.2% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,272.7 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance

MAPGF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.