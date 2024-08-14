Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Marriott International has increased its dividend by an average of 59.8% annually over the last three years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

MAR stock opened at $216.43 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.11.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

