Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

MDT opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

