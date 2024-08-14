Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Raised to $37.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

