Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.91.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 17,318.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

