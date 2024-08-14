Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.55. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

