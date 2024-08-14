Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.99

Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 17228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Metallus Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $721.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Metallus had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metallus news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $374,168.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,855.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,659 shares of company stock worth $1,220,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

