MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MIN opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

