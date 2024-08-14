monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.63.

monday.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $262.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.95, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.05. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.6% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 229.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 84.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

