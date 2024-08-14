monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $253.00 and last traded at $243.00, with a volume of 641626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.70.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 689.95, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.05.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

